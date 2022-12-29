Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader calls for enhancing party organs' role during 3rd-day session of plenary meeting

All News 07:47 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has laid out ways to enhance the role of suborganizations of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), attending the third-day session of the party's plenary meeting, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

During the enlarged meeting of the WPK's central committee Wednesday, Kim stressed the need to spur the "fighting efficiency" of party organizations and conduct party duties in a fresher manner, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He raised the need to increase the role of provincial party committees, political staff of relevant regions and chief party secretaries in a bid to help implement the WPK's policies, it added.

After Kim's remarks, Premier Kim Tok-hun brought up "issues to be urgently solved" of state affairs, including economic development and activities, the KCNA said.

North Korea kicked off the WPK's plenary meeting Monday to review this year's achievements and discuss major tasks for 2023. On the second day of its session, Kim presented new goals for the strengthening of the country's military power for next year.

The North's leader could use the ongoing meeting as a venue to deliver his major speech to replace his annual New Year's Day address.

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 29, 2022, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from R) presenting ways to enhance suborganizations of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) during the third-day session of the party's plenary meeting. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

