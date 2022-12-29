Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea moving closer to U.S. by unveiling details of Indo-Pacific strategy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- State subsidies to civic groups under former Moon gov't grew 400 bln won every year (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. tightens entry restrictions on arrivals from China over COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)
-- In its Indo-Pacific strategy, S. Korea seeks cooperation with NATO, QUAD and mutual respect with China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition-controlled National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh (Segye Times)
-- National Assembly votes down consent to arrest DP lawmaker Noh on bribery charge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- National Assembly votes against arrest of DP lawmaker Noh; 'Bulletproof' parliament likely for opposition leader facing prosecution probe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to probe nonprofit organizations over state subsidies (Hankyoreh)
-- 26 dangerous school zones in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea unveils details of its Indo-Pacific strategy, seeks mutual respect with China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to allow early morning delivery by large discount chains (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon blasts defense minister for failure to down North drones (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea eyes global reach with new Indo-Pacific strategy (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul seeks cautious balance in US, China ties via Indo-Pacific strategy (Korea Times)
