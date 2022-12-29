Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:09 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea moving closer to U.S. by unveiling details of Indo-Pacific strategy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- State subsidies to civic groups under former Moon gov't grew 400 bln won every year (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. tightens entry restrictions on arrivals from China over COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)
-- In its Indo-Pacific strategy, S. Korea seeks cooperation with NATO, QUAD and mutual respect with China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition-controlled National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh (Segye Times)
-- National Assembly votes down consent to arrest DP lawmaker Noh on bribery charge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- National Assembly votes against arrest of DP lawmaker Noh; 'Bulletproof' parliament likely for opposition leader facing prosecution probe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to probe nonprofit organizations over state subsidies (Hankyoreh)
-- 26 dangerous school zones in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea unveils details of its Indo-Pacific strategy, seeks mutual respect with China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to allow early morning delivery by large discount chains (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon blasts defense minister for failure to down North drones (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea eyes global reach with new Indo-Pacific strategy (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul seeks cautious balance in US, China ties via Indo-Pacific strategy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!