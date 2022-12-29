(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 29)
N. Korea's drone provocation
How can S.Korea fix perforated air defense net?
South Korea is the world's sixth-strongest military power, according to Global Firepower (GFP), a U.S. rater of defense capability. North Korea is ranked 30th. The two Koreas are still at war, since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with a ceasefire agreement and not a peace treaty.
That explains why all South Korean commanders-in-chief, including President Yoon Suk-yeol, have sworn to maintain an "airtight" defense posture.
On Monday, South Koreans reaffirmed how vain such oaths are.
Five North Korean drones swung through the South's airspace for five hours. One of them might have flown over Yongsan, central Seoul, where Yoon's office is located. The military was unable to shoot down any of them and the drones either returned to the North or disappeared from radars.
The failure was more glaring because about 20 aircraft, including jet fighters and attack choppers, responded. One light attack plane even crashed as soon as it took off, while it remains unclear exactly what caused the accident.
During a briefing, a general at the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it is challenging to catch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) smaller than three meters. The officer added that the military also had to consider possible harm to civilians during counterattacks. Should people then remain content with the military's relatively early detection of the drones, unlike five years ago? "It was like wielding a hammer to catch a fly and breaking its handle," a military expert remarked.
The fuss continued through Tuesday, turning into a farce. The Air Force scrambled aircraft again, judging that the North Korean drones had reappeared. Officials in the northwestern islands even sounded alarms to warn residents. Unlike Monday, there were no stoppages of flights at the two nearby international airports ― Incheon and Gimpo ― as the "UAVs did not fly in their direction." However, it turned out later that what appeared to be drones on the radar were migratory birds. Island residents had to calm their pounding hearts once again.
All this occurred despite the military's repeated vows to prepare for North Korean drones since they first appeared in 2017. They introduced state-of-the-art foreign radars to detect and disable the frequency of hostile drones, but somehow failed to use them. Likewise, the military launched a missile to counter the North's escalating provocations in October, but it malfunctioned and crashed into the ground. The citizens of Gangneung along the northeastern coast had to sit up all night, thinking a war had broken out. In war, not just equipment but discipline ― and training ― matter.
President Yoon was right to point out a lack of training "over the past five years." However, Yoon must realize that many South Koreans are beginning to feel tired of watching their leader, who stepped into office seven months ago, blame his predecessor whenever things go wrong. People do not know what the commander-in-chief said and did on Monday. Yoon's press officers briefed reporters about only two events involving the president that day: his arrival at the office accompanied by a new dog and a year-end dinner with the heads of four presidential councils.
Yoon did not even hold a National Security Council meeting. Asked why, a press officer said, "You should not discuss things but act in war." Asked again about the president's seemingly slack security mindset, the officer said Yoon ordered South Korean drones to be sent into the North's territory ― after consulting with the U.S.
That may be better than doing nothing. But while counterattacks are good, preventing conflicts is better. Yoon needs to ponder why the drone provocation occurred for the first time in five years and why the North launched no fewer than 90 missiles primarily after he took office.
Yes, Pyongyang's hostility and aggression are to blame. However, the best stance is to engage in dialogue while maintaining a watertight defense posture. The worst is cutting all exchanges while remaining unprepared. What happened during the first two days of this week is closer to the latter.
(END)
