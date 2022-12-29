Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 29, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-8 Cloudy 30
Incheon -1/-8 Cloudy 40
Suwon -1/-9 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 01/-6 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 02/-6 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 00/-13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 05/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/-4 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 05/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 20
(END)
