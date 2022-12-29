Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-8 Cloudy 30

Incheon -1/-8 Cloudy 40

Suwon -1/-9 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 01/-6 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 02/-6 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 00/-13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 05/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/-4 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 05/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!