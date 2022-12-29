Go to Contents Go to Navigation

60 pct of Netflix subscribers watched at least one K-drama in 2022

All News 10:48 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Six out of 10 Netflix subscribers globally watched at least one Korean title on the streaming platform this year, Netflix said Thursday.

"The K-Wave is bigger than ever," Netflix said in a release posted on its global newsroom. "Sixty percent of our members watched a Korean title and Netflix had six of the Top 10 most searched K-Dramas in Korea."

The zombie thriller "All Of Us Are Dead" and the legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" were two of Netflix's most-watched K-dramas in 2022 in terms of viewing time, it said.

The two shows came in first and second place, respectively, on the streamer's most popular non-English TV shows list for 2022.

In addition, the Korean romantic comedy series, "A Business Proposal" ranked No. 8 on the list, it said.

Netflix's Logo is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Netflix #K-drama
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!