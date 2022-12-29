PPP proposes National Assembly adopt resolution denouncing N.K. drone infiltration
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) proposed Thursday that the National Assembly adopt a resolution denouncing North Korea's recent drone infiltration, stressing a need to send a "clear message" to Pyongyang.
On Monday, South Korea's military detected five unmanned aerial vehicles flying across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas. The vehicles were spotted flying in border areas of Gyeonggi Province, with one of them flying all the way to the northern part of Seoul. It marked the first such intrusion in five years.
"Our National Assembly needs to send a clear message to North Korea," PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said in a party response meeting. "Through a swift adoption of a joint resolution, I hope we can send a strong warning to North Korean authorities while demonstrating our people's unity," Joo said.
Joo urged opposition parties to join the movement, saying he believes there won't be hurdles in passing the resolution as the main opposition Democratic Party's leader, Lee Jae-myung, has denounced the North for violating an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement signed in September 2018.
Joo also condemned the North for violating the agreement and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations.
"North Korea's drone provocation is a clear violation of the truce agreement as well as the Sept. 19 military agreement," he said, stressing that the agreement is alive due to Seoul's "boundless patience."
"If these blatant violations continue, the patience of the government and people of the Republic of Korea cannot but reach a limit."
In November, the National Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the North's military provocations and calling on Pyongyang to stop preparing for its seventh nuclear test.
