Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Switzerland's MSC Air Cargo to open Incheon-Indianapolis route

All News 10:59 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Switzerland's cargo carrier MSC Air Cargo will launch an Incheon-Indianapolis route next year as a complementary service to its container shipping solutions, the operator of the Incheon airport said Thursday.

MSC Air Cargo is the cargo airline launched by global shipping firm Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

MSC followed its rivals French shipping firm CMA CGM and Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk in launching the air cargo operations.

The cargo carrier plans to begin operating two flights a week on the Indianapolis route on Jan. 1 and expand the number of flights in the first half of 2023, the Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) said in a statement.

"We will form a strategic partnership with cargo carriers launched by global shipping firms to help them use the Incheon airport for their sea-air cargo deliveries," IIAC President and CEO Kim Kyung-wook said in the statement.

This undated file photo offered by the Incheon International Airport Corp. shows an MSC Air Cargo plane. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#MSC Air Cargo-Incheon route
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!