Seoul shares down late Thursday morning amid China reopening woes
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended losses Thursday morning on institutional and foreign selling amid growing concerns for China's reopening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dipped 30.71 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,249.74 points, as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening a tad lower, the KOSPI extended losses in the early morning hours as institutional and foreign investors dumped shares on the last trading day of 2022.
Investors' sentiment is lackluster on concerns that China's easing of antivirus measures could lead to a global rise in infections and potentially slow down the world economy.
In Seoul, most market heavyweights were trading lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was down 1.41 percent, and No.2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.45 percent.
Auto shares lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.95 percent, and affiliate Kia dipped 2.13 percent.
Among gainers, message app operator Kakao inched up 0.19 percent, major chemical firm LG Chem added 0.17 percent and game developer NC Soft jumped 5.88 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,268.2 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
