PM calls for crowd safety measures for year-end, New Year's gatherings
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for crowd safety measures for large-scale year-end and New Year's celebrations, his office said Thursday.
Han ordered relevant authorities and local governments to "thoroughly establish and implement safety management plans in preparation for overcrowding," the office said in a statement.
Han instructed the Ministry of Interior and Safety, police and fire authorities to check sites of large-scale year-end and New Year's gatherings and deploy safety management personnel, it said.
Han also called for them to "ensure that safety personnel are well aware of countermeasures for each type of accident and that prior training is sufficient to respond quickly to small risks," it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Gov't to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation if criteria are met
-
Yoon encourages young science students
-
First lady visits needy residents in flophouse neighborhood
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon encourages young science students
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy
-
Yoon ordered sending of two to three drones across border if N.K. sends one: official
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korea's military to focus on 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean nuke, missile threats
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Oct.