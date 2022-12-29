(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS photo)
GWACHEON, South Korea, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Six people were found dead and about 20 others injured Thursday in a fire that broke out in a noise-barrier tunnel along an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, fire authorities said.
The blaze was reported to have occurred at 1:49 p.m. inside the noise tunnel in Gwacheon along the Second Gyeongin Expressway that connects the western port city of Incheon to Seongnam City, the authorities said.
About 20 others were under treatment for smoke inhalation, they said, adding the death toll could rise further.
Initial findings showed the fire started after a bus and a truck collided. It quickly spread to the tunnel, causing massive clouds of smoke.
About 50 fire trucks, 140 fire personnel and helicopters were sent to the scene to fight the fire
Authorities plan to determine the exact cause of the fire as soon as it is under control.
