KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDSINFRA 8,000 DN 270
Netmarble 60,400 UP 9,100
Daewoong 20,350 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,760 DN 40
KAL 22,950 DN 1,350
LG Corp. 78,100 DN 1,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 180,000 UP 1,000
Boryung 9,060 DN 390
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,700 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,600 DN 1,450
KumhoPetrochem 126,000 DN 7,000
MS IND 14,350 DN 200
OCI 80,800 DN 3,800
LS ELECTRIC 56,400 DN 1,500
KorZinc 564,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,110 DN 110
HyundaiMipoDock 84,500 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 28,200 DN 1,300
SKC 88,500 DN 900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,080 DN 280
S-Oil 83,400 DN 2,900
LG Innotek 252,500 DN 11,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,500 DN 6,000
HMM 19,550 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 DN 1,650
Shinsegae 220,000 DN 9,000
Nongshim 357,000 0
SGBC 42,350 DN 1,500
Hyosung 67,100 DN 3,200
GCH Corp 17,000 DN 600
LOTTE 30,800 DN 1,350
LotteChilsung 176,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,730 DN 270
POSCO Holdings 276,500 DN 14,500
DB INSURANCE 65,300 DN 700
SamsungElec 55,300 DN 1,300
NHIS 8,770 DN 210
DongwonInd 49,350 DN 2,550
LS 69,700 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116000 DN4500
(MORE)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
Yoon ordered sending of two to three drones across border if N.K. sends one: official
-
S. Korea's military to focus on 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean nuke, missile threats
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones