KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,850 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 DN 12,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,550 DN 400
BGF Retail 210,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 73,200 DN 4,700
HDC-OP 10,000 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 350,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 333,500 DN 13,500
HANILCMT 11,650 DN 300
SKBS 73,500 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 250
SK Innovation 154,000 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 821,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 DN 1,400
HL MANDO 40,300 DN 1,800
ZINUS 35,000 DN 1,650
Hanchem 185,500 DN 9,000
Mobis 200,500 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,600 UP 700
DWS 40,600 DN 2,000
S-1 59,300 DN 1,500
KEPCO 21,800 DN 650
SamsungSecu 31,450 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 7,390 DN 330
SKTelecom 47,400 DN 800
HyundaiElev 28,300 DN 150
ShinpoongPharm 21,150 UP 150
Handsome 27,050 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,900 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 14,000 DN 400
COWAY 55,900 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,000 DN 1,800
IBK 9,820 DN 180
DONGSUH 20,200 DN 1,000
SamsungEng 22,250 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 4,500
PanOcean 5,730 DN 160
LGCHEM 600,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 54,600 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 35,200 DN 700
