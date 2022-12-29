KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 86,500 DN 2,900
Celltrion 160,500 DN 5,000
TKG Huchems 20,000 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,000 DN 2,100
KIH 53,300 DN 1,800
GS 43,800 DN 950
LIG Nex1 92,200 UP 600
Fila Holdings 33,250 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,770 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 10,700 DN 400
POONGSAN 33,650 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 48,500 DN 950
Hansae 15,400 DN 500
Youngone Corp 46,950 DN 900
CSWIND 68,800 DN 1,700
GKL 18,900 DN 150
KOLON IND 41,150 DN 1,250
HanmiPharm 298,000 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 30,150 DN 350
Meritz Financial 42,700 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,500 DN 140
emart 98,000 DN 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY311 50 DN1550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 DN 600
PIAM 28,900 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 37,450 DN 1,250
CHONGKUNDANG 82,100 DN 2,600
DoubleUGames 47,250 DN 800
HYBE 173,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 53,000 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 435,500 DN 1,000
DL E&C 33,750 DN 1,150
kakaopay 54,200 DN 1,100
K Car 11,550 DN 900
SKSQUARE 33,550 DN 950
(END)
