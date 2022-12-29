Ex-President Lee to leave hospital Friday following special presidential pardon
All News 16:04 December 29, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak will leave the hospital and return to his home in southern Seoul on Friday following a special presidential pardon, aides said, amid speculation he could deliver a statement in person.
Lee was pardoned at the beginning of Wednesday while serving a 17-year prison term for bribery and embezzlement. The pardon canceled his remaining prison term of about 15 years and about 8.2 billion won (US$6.47 million) of unpaid fines.
The 81-year-old has been staying at a hospital in Seoul due to diabetes and other chronic ailments.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
PPP submits penalty motion against opposition lawmaker over ambulance allegations
Most Saved
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
S. Korea's military to focus on 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean nuke, missile threats
-
Yoon ordered sending of two to three drones across border if N.K. sends one: official
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones