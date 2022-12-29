Yoon to give live New Year's address
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a New Year's address live from his office, focusing on the economy and reform plans, his office said Thursday.
Yoon will begin his message at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day and speak for around 10 minutes, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's address will likely include a message that he will focus policy on promoting exports and vitalizing the private sector and markets ... in order to overcome the economic crisis, and unwaveringly push for the top three reforms in labor, education and pensions for sustainable growth and development for future generations," Lee said during a press briefing.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
PPP submits penalty motion against opposition lawmaker over ambulance allegations
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
S. Korea's military to focus on 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean nuke, missile threats
-
Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young