S. Korea to speed up anti-drone system development
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state arms agency said Thursday it will push to speed up the development of a jamming system against small drones after the military's recent failure to shoot down North Korean drones.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said it will look to develop the counter-drone system over a 39-month period starting next year, compared to a 48-month window such a development usually requires.
DAPA also said it has opened bidding for a portable anti-drone jammer, which it plans to purchase and deploy next year.
The announcement comes after the South Korean military failed to shoot down five North Korean drones that had violated the South's air space Monday. The infiltration raised questions over South Korea's readiness posture against further drone-based provocations by the North.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told a parliamentary committee on national defense Wednesday that while South Korea is capable of detecting and shooting down drones measured at 6 meters or longer, it did not have an adequate response system for smaller unmanned aerial vehicles.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
PPP submits penalty motion against opposition lawmaker over ambulance allegations
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
(5th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young