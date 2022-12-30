Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:12 December 30, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- President Yoon gets tougher amid criticism of drone response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Noise tunnel fans fire; 5 killed in expressway fire (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fire-prone noise tunnel leads to 830-meter sea of fire in flash (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns N.K. of harsh consequences; Kim vows to increase party's fighting power (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Even subway, bus fares to increase (Segye Times)
-- Noise tunnel was kindling, there was no exit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Out of 15 large firms whose performances improved, only 6 hired more (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Migrant workers' employment period to increase to over 10 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Consumption, semiconductors suffer amid severe economic cold wave (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul bus, subway fares to increase by 300 won in April (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- All public fees to increase in new year; subway, bus fares to increase by 300 won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 5 dead as fire consumes expressway tunnel (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- At least 5 killed, 37 hurt in highway tunnel fire (Korea Herald)
-- Year of Rabbit: prosperity, longevity and wisdom (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!