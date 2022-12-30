Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Yoon gets tougher amid criticism of drone response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Noise tunnel fans fire; 5 killed in expressway fire (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fire-prone noise tunnel leads to 830-meter sea of fire in flash (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns N.K. of harsh consequences; Kim vows to increase party's fighting power (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Even subway, bus fares to increase (Segye Times)
-- Noise tunnel was kindling, there was no exit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Out of 15 large firms whose performances improved, only 6 hired more (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Migrant workers' employment period to increase to over 10 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Consumption, semiconductors suffer amid severe economic cold wave (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul bus, subway fares to increase by 300 won in April (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- All public fees to increase in new year; subway, bus fares to increase by 300 won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 5 dead as fire consumes expressway tunnel (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- At least 5 killed, 37 hurt in highway tunnel fire (Korea Herald)
-- Year of Rabbit: prosperity, longevity and wisdom (Korea Times)
(END)
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
PPP submits penalty motion against opposition lawmaker over ambulance allegations
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(5th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy