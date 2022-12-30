Korean-language dailies

-- President Yoon gets tougher amid criticism of drone response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Noise tunnel fans fire; 5 killed in expressway fire (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fire-prone noise tunnel leads to 830-meter sea of fire in flash (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon warns N.K. of harsh consequences; Kim vows to increase party's fighting power (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Even subway, bus fares to increase (Segye Times)

-- Noise tunnel was kindling, there was no exit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Out of 15 large firms whose performances improved, only 6 hired more (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Migrant workers' employment period to increase to over 10 years (Hankyoreh)

-- Consumption, semiconductors suffer amid severe economic cold wave (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul bus, subway fares to increase by 300 won in April (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- All public fees to increase in new year; subway, bus fares to increase by 300 won (Korea Economic Daily)

