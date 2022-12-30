(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 30)

On the one hand, Korea is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the enormous Chinese market. On the other, this country is the biggest victim of China's environmental pollution, including sand dust, and infectious diseases. As the saying goes, if China sneezes, Korea catches a cold, economically and otherwise. But that should not be repeated in the handling of the pandemic in its final phase. Some travel experts estimate up to 2 million tourists from China could visit Korea in 2023.