Today in Korean history
Dec. 31
1973 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. After a pro-Soviet Unit regime took control of the Middle Eastern country, however, South Korea severed the ties in 1978. Their ties were then restored in 2002.
1991 -- South and North Korea sign the Joint Declaration on the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Under the agreement, Pyongyang pledged not to test, produce, receive or use nuclear weapons, and not to possess facilities for nuclear reprocessing and enrichment.
2007 -- President Roh Moo-hyun pardons Daewoo Group founder Kim Woo-choong and 74 convicted businesspeople, politicians, government officials and others in a year-end amnesty. Six death-row inmates, whose sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, were also included in the special pardon.
2010 -- South Korea's communications regulator, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), selects the country's four major daily newspapers -- JoongAng, Chosun, Dong-A and Maeil Business News -- as winners of new general programming licenses and Yonhap News Agency as the winner of an all-news cable TV license.
2012 -- U.S. internet company Yahoo Inc. halts its South Korean service, pulling out of one of the world's most wired countries after 15 years.
2015 -- South Korea and China set up a hotline between their top defense officials to reinforce their cooperation on security issues on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.
2018 -- The Cabinet approves a revision of the Enforcement Decree of the Minimum Wage Act, which calls for including legally mandated holiday and weekend hours in the calculation of the minimum wage. Under the revised regulations, employers are obliged to pay workers extra wages, worth a day's work, for legal holidays and weekends.
2021 -- Former President Park Geun-hye is set free under a presidential pardon, after four years and nine months of imprisonment following her impeachment and ouster from office for corruption.
