Court denies arrest warrants for YouTubers for alleged attempt to enter justice minister's home
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday rejected arrest warrants sought for two YouTubers on charges of attempting to trespass at the home of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
The Seoul Central District Court denied the prosecution's request for the detainment of Kang Jin-koo and Choi Young-min, citing the need to guarantee the right to defense of the suspects and the prosecution's insufficient explanation.
Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, a YouTube channel, allegedly attempted to enter Han's apartment in southern Seoul on Nov. 27 without an appointment or permission from the minister, according to the prosecutors.
The members of the channel are accused of unsuccessfully trying to open the door to Han's home while the minister's wife and child were in the apartment, they said.
Han has since filed a complaint against the YouTubers on charges of trespassing and retaliatory crimes.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
PPP submits penalty motion against opposition lawmaker over ambulance allegations
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(5th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
S. Korea unveils details of Indo-Pacific strategy