Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 30, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-6 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-6 Cloudy 0
Suwon 01/-8 Sunny 0
Cheongju 02/-4 Sunny 20
Daejeon 03/-3 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 01/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 05/-2 Cloudy 30
Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 05/-3 Cloudy 30
Busan 08/00 Sunny 10
(END)
