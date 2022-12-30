Banks' household lending rate rises to highest in over 10 yrs in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Banks' rates charged on new household loans in November hit the highest level in over a decade, affected by the central bank's aggressive rate increases to tame inflation, data showed Friday.
Banks' household lending rate applied to new loans last month stood at 5.57 percent per annum on average, up 0.23 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It was the highest level since March 2012, when the rate rose to 5.62 percent.
November's ascent appears to be in line with the BOK's series of policy rate increases as part of efforts to bring inflation down. The BOK's rate serves as a benchmark for borrowing costs in the market.
The BOK has raised the rate by a combined 2.75 percentage points since August last year to tame inflation. The rate currently stands at 3.25 percent.
Banks' home-backed lending rate edged down 0.08 percentage point on-month to 4.74 percent in November.
Of the total household lending made last month, fixed-rate loans accounted for 36.8 percent, up 7.8 percentage points from a month earlier.
The rate charged on deposits also went up 0.28 percentage point to 4.29 percent. This marked the highest point since December 2008, when it advanced to 5.58 percent.
The spread on banks' lending and deposit rates widened 0.1 percentage point to 1.35 percent last month, the first increase in three months, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Opposition leader cries foul against prosecution summons
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
(5th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6
-
Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
2 dead in expressway tunnel fire