S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
All News 10:21 December 30, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will require travelers coming from China to show negative COVID-19 tests, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday, amid concern Beijing's decision to scrap quarantine for travelers could lead to spikes in virus cases here.
By the end of February next year, all arrivals from China will be required to show either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding flights to South Korea, Han said.
All travelers from China will be required to receive a PCR test within the first day of their arrival, Han said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
