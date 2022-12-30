(LEAD) S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, remarks, photo)
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will require travelers coming from China to show negative COVID-19 tests, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday, joining other nations in imposing restrictions due to a surge of infections there.
By the end of February next year, all arrivals from China will be required to show either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding flights to South Korea, Han said.
They should receive a PCR test within 48 hours before their arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours before their arrival, Han said.
All travelers from China will also be required to receive a PCR test within the first day of their arrival, Han said.
"The government inevitably strengthens some anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread at home because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in China," Han told a response meeting.
South Korea will also restrict issuing short-term visas for Chinese nationals, excluding diplomats, public officials, essential business and humanitarian purposes, Han said. The visa restriction will be applied by the end of January.
In addition, South Korea will temporarily stop expanding flights to China, and all flights from China will be required to arrive at Incheon International Airport for proper containment management, Han said.
