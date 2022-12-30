Ruling party chief departs for Lula's inauguration as presidential envoy
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Chung Jin-suk left for Brazil on Friday to attend the inauguration of incoming Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a special presidential envoy.
The delegation led by Chung will attend the ceremony scheduled for Sunday (local time) and deliver a letter from President Yoon Suk Yeol before arriving home on Friday next week.
"Among Latin American countries, Brazil is a very big country that has sustained close ties with the Republic of Korea," Chung told reporters ahead of departing at Incheon International Airport, saying the delegation will do its best to strengthen ties between the governments of Yoon and Lula.
On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation is expected to meet Korean immigrants and companies in Brazil and promote Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
The delegation is also considering paying respect to Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, who passed away on Thursday, Chung said.
