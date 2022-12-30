S. Korean foreign minister, Japanese party chief discuss bilateral relations
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday met with the head of Japan's Komeito Party, the junior party in Tokyo's ruling coalition, in Seoul to exchange views on the neighboring countries' bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
In his meeting with Natsuo Yamaguchi, Park evaluated that the two summits between South Korea and Japan, in September and November, respectively, provided a turning point in improving relations and resolving pending issues, according to the ministry.
Park also applauded the party's efforts in the strengthening of the countries' bilateral ties and asked for it to play an active role in further developing the relations in the future as well.
The meeting came as the South Korean and Japanese governments had another round of working-level consultations this week on ways to resolve the thorny issue of how to compensate the Korean victims of forced labor during World War II.
The ministry did not mention whether the issue, which has been a longtime sticking point in bilateral relations, was raised in the meeting between Park and Yamaguchi.
