YG to unveil its first new girl group since BLACKPINK
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment will unveil its first new girl group since the debut of BLACKPINK seven years ago, the agency said Friday.
It released a poster showing the silhouettes of seven girls, with the title "YG Next Movement" along with the date, Jan. 1, 2023.
The agency confirmed that the seven silhouettes in the poster are those of the members of its new girl group but did not give details, such as their names or nationalities.
YG has reportedly prepared for years to launch the rookie group.
"A next-generation girl group from YG will be born to succeed BLACKPINK, the world's biggest girl group which is currently on a world tour," it said.
