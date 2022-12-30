63 pct of S. Korean diplomatic staff in China infected with COVID-19 in past 2 weeks: lawmaker
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- About 240 South Koreans workers at diplomatic and consular offices across China were infected with COVID-19 in the past two weeks amid a surge in new infections in the country, according to an opposition lawmaker Friday.
Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party said some 240 infections were reported among South Korean workers within Seoul's 10 diplomatic and consular offices, including its embassy and consulate general, in the past two weeks. Lee said her office confirmed the data with the Seoul foreign ministry.
Those infected during the period represent 63 percent of the some 380 South Korean diplomatic and consular staff working in China.
The infections disrupted services at some offices, with the consular offices in Chengdu and Shenyang having suspended visa issuance during December 19-23.
According to a ministry official, none of the cases reported were serious and more than 210 have already recovered and returned to work.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean government announced its plan to require travelers coming from China to show negative COVID-19 test results, joining other nations in imposing restrictions due to a surge of infections there.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
Annual physical sales of K-pop albums set to hit record 80 mln in 2022: chart
-
COVID-19 cases below 70,000 for 3rd day
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
(5th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young
-
(LEAD) Death toll in expressway tunnel fire rises to 6