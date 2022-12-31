N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.
The launch came after South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle the previous day as part of efforts to strengthen its space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.
On Dec. 23, the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military