N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 08:21 December 31, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.

The launch came after South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle the previous day as part of efforts to strengthen its space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

On Dec. 23, the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones.

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

