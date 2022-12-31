Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday, Seoul's military said, a day after South Korea conducted a test flight of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from Chunghwa County, North Hwanghae Province, from 8 a.m. It did not provide other details.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

On Friday, South Korea successfully conducted the test of the space launch vehicle as part of efforts to strengthen its space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, according to the defense ministry.

Saturday's missile launch came as Pyongyang is expected to announce its policy goals for 2023 following this week's Central Committee plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.

The saber-rattling added to tensions caused by North Korean drone infiltrations on Monday.
The North previously fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Dec. 23, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones.

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

