Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 December 31, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 10

Incheon 04/-4 Cloudy 10

Suwon 04/-6 Snow 10

Cheongju 04/-5 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 02/-11 Snow 20

Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Jeju 09/05 Sunny 10

Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 08/-1 Sunny 0

