Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 December 31, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 10
Incheon 04/-4 Cloudy 10
Suwon 04/-6 Snow 10
Cheongju 04/-5 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 02/-11 Snow 20
Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Jeju 09/05 Sunny 10
Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 08/-1 Sunny 0
