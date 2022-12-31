Korean-language dailies

-- Electricity fee sharply rises by 4,000 won per month for four-person family (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Electricity fee rises by 4,000 won per month, high inflation continues in new year (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea suspends short-term visas for Chinese nationals, only to allow them to enter through Incheon airport (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea practically blocks Chinese nationals' entry amid coronavirus resurgence (Segye Times)

-- We are all Koreans with different home countries (Chosun Ilbo)

-- "North Korean drone flew near Yongsan presidential office" (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Unrecorded memories become forgotten (Hankyoreh)

-- We will not forget the pain of the day and move on toward peace (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Foreigners return to Myeongdong with peace (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon reprimands finance ministry over ragged K-chips act (Korea Economic Daily)

