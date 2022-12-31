Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:14 December 31, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Electricity fee sharply rises by 4,000 won per month for four-person family (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Electricity fee rises by 4,000 won per month, high inflation continues in new year (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea suspends short-term visas for Chinese nationals, only to allow them to enter through Incheon airport (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea practically blocks Chinese nationals' entry amid coronavirus resurgence (Segye Times)
-- We are all Koreans with different home countries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- "North Korean drone flew near Yongsan presidential office" (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unrecorded memories become forgotten (Hankyoreh)
-- We will not forget the pain of the day and move on toward peace (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreigners return to Myeongdong with peace (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon reprimands finance ministry over ragged K-chips act (Korea Economic Daily)
