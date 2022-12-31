Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down for 4th straight day

December 31, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell for the fourth consecutive day Saturday amid the government's efforts to contain the virus' wintertime resurgence.

The country confirmed 63,104 new coronavirus infections, including 67 from overseas, bringing the total to 29,059,273, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's tally is down from 66,211 a week ago as daily infections have been on the decrease since Tuesday.

The KDCA reported 61 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,156.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 557, down five from the previous day.

The South Korean government plans to remove the indoor mask mandate, the last remaining pandemic restriction, as early as late January, as part of efforts to move on from the pandemic.

This Dec. 30, 2022, photo shows a COVID-19 testing center in southeastern Seoul. (Yonhap)


