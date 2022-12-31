K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Singer-actress IU is dating actor Lee Jong-suk, their agencies said Saturday.
"The two have recently evolved into lovers from close co-workers," Lee's agency, HighZium studio, said in a statement, confirming a news report on their romantic relationship.
Edam Entertainment, the agency of IU, also confirmed the news, asking people "to look on their relationship with warm eyes."
Dispatch, an online newspaper, reported earlier in the day that the actors have been dating for about four months and spent Christmas holiday in Japan together.
Lee Jong-suk may have indirectly mentioned IU in his speech after winning the MBC Drama Award for his leading role in thriller drama "Big Mouse" on Friday.
In his acceptance speech, he said there is a person who helped him navigate towards positive thinking when he was suffering from a lot of fear and worries after completing his mandatory military service last year.
"I want to say that I have deep respect for this person and have liked this person for a very long time," he said.
Since debuting in 2010, Lee has starred in various hit TV dramas and movies, including "I Hear Your Voice" (2013), "Doctor Stranger" (2014) and "The Face Reader" (2013).
IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, debuted in 2008 as a singer and is currently one of the most popular sole female artists in South Korea with a number of hit songs, including "Good Day" (2010), "Palette" (2017) and "eight" (2020) featuring Suga of K-pop superband BTS.
Since 2011, she has also starred in popular dramas and movies, including "My Mister" (2018) and "Hotel del Luna" (2019). She also appeared in "Broker" (2022) produced by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda, which competed for Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) S. Korea successfully conducts test-flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry