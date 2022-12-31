S. Korea offers condolences over death of former Pope Benedict XVI
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ruling and opposition parties offered their condolences on Saturday over the death of former pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Benedict died at the age of 95 on the day, foreign media reported, citing the Vatican.
He served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 through 2013. He stepped down for health reasons to become the first Catholic pope to abdicate in 600 years.
Park Jeong-ha, a spokesperson for the ruling People Power Party, said that his resignation was a symbol of the renovation of the Church and his leading of his life as a pilgrim will be remembered forever.
Park Sung-joon, a spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party, expressed deep condolences over his death, acknowledging Benedict's special attention to peace and unification of the Korean Peninsula.
