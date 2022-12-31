Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports another bird flu case at duck farm

All News 22:09 December 31, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more avian influenza case at a duck farm on Saturday in the latest in a series of infections at local poultry farms in recent weeks.

The new case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was found at a farm in the city of Jeongeup, some 290 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agricultural ministry. Some 11,000 ducks are being raised at the farm.

It brought the total caseload of this season at local poultry farms to 56, with the first one being reported in mid-October.

Authorities are conducting quarantine measures on the farm, including access restrictions, poultry culling and an epidemiological investigation, the ministry added.

The government has bolstered disinfection and quarantine steps to stem the spread of the disease across the country.

A quarantine vehicle sprays disinfectant in the southern port city of Busan on Dec. 20, 2022, as avian influenza virus was recently detected in the area. (Yonhap)

