(LEAD) N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- N. Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said
The North launched the missile from the Yongseong area in Pyongyang around 2:50 a.m. in its missile provocation for the second consecutive day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
North Korea observers here said Pyongyang might be showing its firepower in response to Seoul's test launch of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket last Friday,
The next day, the North shot three SRBMs into the East Sea, according to the JCS.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Popular bell-tolling event on New Year's Eve to resume after two-year hiatus