N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear bomb possession
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to "exponentially" increase the number of the country's nuclear warheads, saying South Korea has emerged as a "clear enemy," Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday,
He delivered the message during a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) that ended the previous day. It was held to set Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.
"In a situation where South Korea has become doubtlessly an obvious enemy, the mass production of tactical nuclear weapons is important and necessary and there is a need to exponentially increase the number of nuclear warheads," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He also called for efforts to develop new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and put a spy satellite into orbit as early as possible, according to the KCNA.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Popular bell-tolling event on New Year's Eve to resume after two-year hiatus
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military