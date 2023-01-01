Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

January 01, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Cloudy 10

Incheon 01/-3 Cloudy 10

Suwon 02/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 10

Busan 10/01 Cloudy 20

