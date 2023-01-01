S. Korea logs record high exports, largest ever trade deficit in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 6.1 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to reach an all-time high, but it suffered the largest ever trade deficit on high global energy prices, the industry ministry said Sunday.
Outbound shipments stood at US$683.9 billion last year, the largest annual figure since 1956, when the country began compiling trade related data, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The previous record was set a year earlier with $644.4 billion, the ministry said.
Imports spiked 18.9 percent on-year to $731.2 billion last year, resulting in a trade deficit of $47.2 billion.
The shortfall is more than double of the previous record deficit of $20.62 billion logged in 1996, and the largest ever figure since 1956, according to the ministry.
For December, monthly exports fell 9.5 percent on-year to stand at $54.99 billion, extending the losing streak to the third consecutive month.
Imports grew 2.4 percent on-year last month to $59.68 billion, and the monthly trade deficit came to $4.69 billion.
Imports have exceeded exports in South Korea since April, and it is the first time since 1997 that the country has suffered a trade deficit for nine months in a row.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Popular bell-tolling event on New Year's Eve to resume after two-year hiatus
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military