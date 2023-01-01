S. Korea confirms additional bird flu case at duck farm in southern region
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed a new case of avian influenza at a duck farm in a southern region, local officials said Sunday.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was found at the farm located in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, according to the officials.
The new case brought the total bird flu infections confirmed in the province this winter to four.
About 15,000 ducks have been culled at the farm and those located nearby. Local authorities have enforced restrictions on vehicles moving in and out of the affected area for 24 hours as part of preventive measures.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Popular bell-tolling event on New Year's Eve to resume after two-year hiatus
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry