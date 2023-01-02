Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says, 'Nation buried in vested rights has no future' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- '5 brothers' safeguard diminishing village (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Happiness rests in relations, not wealth, honor, academic background' (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Nation buried in vested rights has no future': Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Experts call for revamping disaster control system (Segye Times)

-- Yoon pledges 'joint S. Korea-U.S. planning, training on U.S. nuclear capabilities' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Stopping excessive consumption of energy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'If buried in vested rights, country has no future': Yoon (Hankyoreh)

-- Long-standing division of 'anti-U.S. progressive, pro-U.S. conservative' collapses (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea can join G5 by 2035 if labor, politics change dramatically (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Let us not give in; there's no crisis that cannot be overcome (Korea Economic Daily)

