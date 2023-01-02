Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says, 'Nation buried in vested rights has no future' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- '5 brothers' safeguard diminishing village (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Happiness rests in relations, not wealth, honor, academic background' (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Nation buried in vested rights has no future': Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Experts call for revamping disaster control system (Segye Times)
-- Yoon pledges 'joint S. Korea-U.S. planning, training on U.S. nuclear capabilities' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Stopping excessive consumption of energy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'If buried in vested rights, country has no future': Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Long-standing division of 'anti-U.S. progressive, pro-U.S. conservative' collapses (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea can join G5 by 2035 if labor, politics change dramatically (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Let us not give in; there's no crisis that cannot be overcome (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Travelers returning to Korea this year (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Common language, diverse goals (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea-U.S. alliance built to last (Korea Times)
(END)

