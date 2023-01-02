(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 2)

The Korea Expressway Corporation Research Institute has published two studies over the soundproof materials used on highways. One study, released in 2012, warned that the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) material used in the soundproof tunnel engulfed by the blaze Thursday was prone to catch fire more easily and spread faster than polycarbonate materials. The institute also issued a warning in its 2018 study, claiming that the PMMA often used for soundproof tunnels due to its lower price is more vulnerable to fire accidents due to its flash point of 280 degrees Celsius, compared with polycarbonate, the flash point of which is 450 degrees Celsius.