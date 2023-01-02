(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 2)

However, the government must determine and correct employers' practices instead of driving them into a labor-labor conflict. Just think: what's wrong if the primary breadwinner of a four-member family receives 100 million won (about $80,000) or a little more a year when the nation's per capita income is $35,000? Yoon vows to increase it to $40,000 by 2027. The problem lies with employers who try to give less than half under the pretext of "longer-term future investment." In the long term, however, we all die. Workers, not capitalists, need protection, especially in difficult economic times like now.