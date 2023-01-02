(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 2)

As long as the North is bent on ratcheting up tensions through nuclear missile treats, we must have an unflinching determination to protect our security based on reinforcing our joint defense posture with Uncle Sam. South Korea must acquire the ability to neutralize the North's nuclear and missile bases as soon as possible and conduct methodical military drills on a regular basis. The government also must restore the General Security of Military Information Agreement (Gsomia) with Japan and set up an effective system to share the North's missile launch information in real time. North Korea must come to the negotiating table before it's too late.

