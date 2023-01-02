Sans mask, Son Heung-min can't keep Spurs from home loss to Aston Villa

Son suffered multiple fractures around his left eye in a collision with an opposing player during a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 1. Son underwent surgery on Nov. 4, and only weeks later, he played all four matches for South Korea at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar while wearing the mask. As Son led South Korea to the round of 16, the gear became such a signature for him that several supporters sported their own versions of the mask in the stands in support of their beloved captain.