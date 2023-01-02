NewJeans release new single 'OMG'
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie NewJeans will put out a new single, titled "OMG," Monday after a successful debut year, the group's agency said.
According to ADOR, "OMG" is a bouncy and exciting hip-hop R&B song that mixes hip-hop drum and percussion sounds with UK garage and trap rhythms
Its lyrics depict a strange sense of distance, caution and unfamiliarity that coexists in a girl's mind with the desire to get close to her love interest, the agency said.
The five-piece multinational group debuted with its first EP, "New Jeans," in July and rose to stardom as "Attention" and "Hype Boy," two of the album's three main tracks, dominated local music charts.
"Ditto," a new song released last month, also topped charts of major music streaming services, including Melon. It also reached No. 17 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 36 on the Billboard Global 200.
The song will be included in the upcoming single album set to be out at 6 p.m.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk