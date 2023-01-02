Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 02, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -2/-8 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 00/-7 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-7 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 00/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-5 Sunny 0

Gwangju 02/-4 Sunny 10

Jeju 06/03 Sunny 20

Daegu 04/-4 Cloudy 0

Busan 07/-1 Cloudy 0

