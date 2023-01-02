Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 02, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -2/-8 Sunny 0
Suwon -1/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 00/-7 Sunny 0
Daejeon 02/-7 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 00/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-5 Sunny 0
Gwangju 02/-4 Sunny 10
Jeju 06/03 Sunny 20
Daegu 04/-4 Cloudy 0
Busan 07/-1 Cloudy 0
(END)
