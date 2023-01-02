From WBC to Asian Games, no shortage of int'l sports competitions for S. Korea in 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar bookended the action-packed sporting year of 2022 for South Korea. And there will be no shortage of international events for the country in the new year, with the World Baseball Classic (WBC) getting the ball rolling in March. It will be followed by the FIFA Women's World Cup in July, with Australia and New Zealand as co-hosts. The 19th Asian Games, postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled for September in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.