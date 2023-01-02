Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League career assists leader Yeom Ki-hun back with Suwon Samsung as player-coach

All News 11:04 January 02, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Monday their veteran midfielder Yeom Ki-hun will be back for one more season as a player-coach.

Yeom, 39, had told the K League 1 club after the 2022 season that he wanted to retire. Head coach Lee Byung-geun, however, convinced him to return for another go, and Yeom agreed to a new one-year deal as a player-coach.

This image provided by Suwon Samsung Bluewings shows Yeom Ki-hun, a veteran midfielder who signed on as the K League 1 club's player-coach on Jan. 2, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yeom made his K League debut with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2006 and joined Suwon four years later. Over the past dozen years, the crafty midfielder has rewritten Suwon's record books, taking over franchise leads in matches played (413), goals (71) and assists (119) in all competitions.

He is the all-time assists leader in K League history with 110. Yeom has helped Suwon to three FA Cup titles, and he remains the only two-time FA Cup MVP in tournament history.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to stay with the team that I love for one more year," Yeom said. "I will give everything I have for Suwon and make sure we will have the last laugh at the end of the season."

In this file photo from May 5, 2022, Yeom Ki-hun of Suwon Samsung Bluewings (R) battles Koh Myong-jin of Ulsan Hyundai FC for the ball during the clubs' K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#K League #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!